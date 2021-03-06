Lansdales Best Bagels

Discover the Best NY-Style Water Boiled Bagels in Lansdale at Manhattan Bagel! Indulge in our freshly baked bagels, crafted with authentic New York flair, and enjoy the finest breakfast and lunch options in town. Whether you're dining in, taking out, or need exceptional catering services for your next event, Manhattan Bagel in Lansdale is your go-to destination for delicious, high quality bagels.





Open 7 days a week from





Manhattan Bagel

401 South Broad Street

Lansdale, PA 19446





215-647-9990