Our iced latte is the perfect blend of rich espresso and creamy milk, served over ice for a refreshing treat. Whether you're starting your day or taking a midday break, this drink is a delightful way to enjoy your coffee. Pair it with one of our delicious bagels or a fresh pastry for an unbeatable breakfast experience.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of our delivery and pickup options. Order your favorite iced latte along with our tasty breakfast and bakery items from the comfort of your home. We ensure quick service so you can savor your meal without the wait. Perfect for busy mornings or a relaxing afternoon treat, we’ve got you covered.