Manhattan Bagel
The Best Bagels in Chalfont, PA.

Discover the Best NY-Style Water Boiled Bagels in Chalfont at Manhattan Bagel! Indulge in our freshly baked bagels, crafted with authentic New York flair, and enjoy the finest breakfast and lunch options in town. Whether you're dining in, taking out, or need exceptional catering services for your next event, Manhattan Bagel in Chalfont is your go-to destination for delicious, high quality bagels. Manhattan Bagel 5 East Butler Avenue Chalfont PA, 18914 215-997-8100
Visit Us Today!
Dublin's Best Bagels

Discover the Best NY-Style Water Boiled Bagels in Dublin at Manhattan Bagel! Indulge in our freshly baked bagels, crafted with authentic New York flair, and enjoy the finest breakfast and lunch options in town. Whether you're dining in, taking out, or need exceptional catering services for your next event, Manhattan Bagel in Dublin is your go-to destination for delicious, high quality bagels. Manhattan Bagel 139 N. Main Street Dublin PA 18917 215-650-9855
Visit Us Today!
Lansdales Best Bagels

Discover the Best NY-Style Water Boiled Bagels in Lansdale at Manhattan Bagel! Indulge in our freshly baked bagels, crafted with authentic New York flair, and enjoy the finest breakfast and lunch options in town. Whether you're dining in, taking out, or need exceptional catering services for your next event, Manhattan Bagel in Lansdale is your go-to destination for delicious, high quality bagels. Open 7 days a week Manhattan Bagel 401 South Broad Street Lansdale, PA 19446 215-647-9990
Visit Us Today!