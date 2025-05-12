From the Start, It Was About Real Food

It all started with a simple idea—bring real bagels, fresh ingredients, and friendly service to the neighborhoods we know and love. “We grew up on hot breakfast sandwiches and deli lunches,” says the owner. “We wanted to recreate that feeling—fast, filling, and always fresh.” Every bagel is hand-rolled, every order made with care. What began as one shop grew into three, rooted in tradition and fueled by community.