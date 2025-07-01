Welcome image

Catering By Manhattan Bagel

The best breakfast catering in Bucks County and Montgomery County Pennsylvania

Hot Breakfast

Hot Breakfast for the Group – Fuel your morning with warm breakfast bagel sandwich wraps, stuffed with fluffy eggs, cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or veggies.

Paired with freshly brewed coffee, chilled orange juice, and a vibrant fruit platter, it’s the perfect spread for office meetings, brunches, or any gathering. Order now and start your day right!

Lox and Bagels

ox & Bagels Platter – Elevate your next gathering with our classic Lox & Bagels spread, featuring premium smoked salmon, fresh bagels, and rich cream cheese.


Served with crisp cucumbers, red onions, and capers, it’s the perfect combination of flavor and freshness. Order now for a crowd-pleasing favorite!

Lunch for The Group

Lunch Catering Made Easy – Keep your guests satisfied with our delicious lunch catering options, perfect for office meetings, parties, or casual gatherings. Our spreads include freshly made sandwiches, wraps, and bagels, served with crisp pickle spears, and classic sides. Order now and make lunch the highlight of your event!

Welcome to Manhattan Bagel

Premier Catering in Bucks and Montgomery Counties – Fresh Bagels, Breakfast, and Brunch for Every Occasion


Manhattan Bagel offers exceptional catering services throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties, perfect for any event. From office breakfasts and corporate lunches to family gatherings and special celebrations, our catering menu features freshly baked bagels, savory breakfast sandwiches, hearty lunch options, and crowd-pleasing platters. Whether you're hosting a brunch, business meeting, or casual get-together, our delicious offerings ensure your guests leave satisfied.


Serving Dublin, Chalfont, Lansdale, Doylestown, Quakertown, Blue Bell, Warminster, Newtown, Levittown, Perkasie, Hatfield, North Wales, Ambler, Horsham, King of Prussia, and beyond—order today and make your next event unforgettable with Manhattan Bagel catering!

Reviews


Doylestown, PA

Delivered on time, whole office enjoyed the breakfast


Grant  01/07/25


Sellersville, PA

Can’t say enough about the fine folks over at Manhattan bagels. I’ll be back

Colin 1/15/25


Doylestown, PA

Perfect breakfast for a large office. Nice mix of muffins and bagels.

Jill  2/01/25

