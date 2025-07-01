Catering By Manhattan Bagel
The best breakfast catering in Bucks County and Montgomery County Pennsylvania
Hot Breakfast
Hot Breakfast for the Group – Fuel your morning with warm breakfast bagel sandwich wraps, stuffed with fluffy eggs, cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or veggies.
Paired with freshly brewed coffee, chilled orange juice, and a vibrant fruit platter, it’s the perfect spread for office meetings, brunches, or any gathering. Order now and start your day right!
Lox and Bagels
ox & Bagels Platter – Elevate your next gathering with our classic Lox & Bagels spread, featuring premium smoked salmon, fresh bagels, and rich cream cheese.
Served with crisp cucumbers, red onions, and capers, it’s the perfect combination of flavor and freshness. Order now for a crowd-pleasing favorite!
Lunch for The Group
Lunch Catering Made Easy – Keep your guests satisfied with our delicious lunch catering options, perfect for office meetings, parties, or casual gatherings. Our spreads include freshly made sandwiches, wraps, and bagels, served with crisp pickle spears, and classic sides. Order now and make lunch the highlight of your event!
Welcome to Manhattan Bagel
Premier Catering in Bucks and Montgomery Counties – Fresh Bagels, Breakfast, and Brunch for Every Occasion
Manhattan Bagel offers exceptional catering services throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties, perfect for any event. From office breakfasts and corporate lunches to family gatherings and special celebrations, our catering menu features freshly baked bagels, savory breakfast sandwiches, hearty lunch options, and crowd-pleasing platters. Whether you're hosting a brunch, business meeting, or casual get-together, our delicious offerings ensure your guests leave satisfied.
Serving Dublin, Chalfont, Lansdale, Doylestown, Quakertown, Blue Bell, Warminster, Newtown, Levittown, Perkasie, Hatfield, North Wales, Ambler, Horsham, King of Prussia, and beyond—order today and make your next event unforgettable with Manhattan Bagel catering!
Reviews
Doylestown, PA
Delivered on time, whole office enjoyed the breakfast
Sellersville, PA
Can’t say enough about the fine folks over at Manhattan bagels. I’ll be back
Doylestown, PA
Perfect breakfast for a large office. Nice mix of muffins and bagels.