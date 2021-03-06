Welcome to Manhattan Bagel

Discover the Best NY-Style Water Boiled Bagels in Dublin at Manhattan Bagel! Indulge in our freshly baked bagels, crafted with authentic New York flair, and enjoy the finest breakfast and lunch options in town. Whether you're dining in, taking out, or need exceptional catering services for your next event, Manhattan Bagel in Dublin is your go-to destination for delicious, high quality bagels.





Manhattan Bagel

139 N. Main Street

Dublin PA 18917





215-650-9855