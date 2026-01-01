Our iced tea is a refreshing treat perfect for any time of day. Brewed to perfection, it offers a delightful balance of flavor and chill. Choose from classic black tea, herbal blends, or fruity infusions that will quench your thirst and brighten your mood. Enjoy it alongside our delicious bagels or sandwiches for a complete meal experience.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup
We make enjoying our iced tea easy with convenient delivery and pickup options. Order your favorite flavors online and have them brought right to your door, or swing by our cafe to grab a refreshing drink on the go. Perfect for busy families or a quick break, our iced tea is just a click away.