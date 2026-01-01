Indulge in our savory lox bagel, a classic favorite. Savor the perfect combination of smoked salmon, cream cheese, and fresh bagel. It's a must-try for breakfast or brunch. Pair it with a hot cup of coffee or a refreshing smoothie for a delightful meal at our family-friendly cafe.
Convenient Pickup and Delivery Options for Lox Bagels
Looking for a quick and easy meal option? Our restaurant offers convenient pickup and delivery options for our delicious lox bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and more. Enjoy our fresh bagels and bakery items from the comfort of your home with our hassle-free delivery service.