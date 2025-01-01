Best fruit-smoothie in town.

Fresh Fruit Smoothies: Best in Town

Farmhouse Egg Sandwich

Value Pack Dozen

Nova Lox Sandwich

Fruit Smoothies

Refreshing Fruit Smoothies: A Healthy Delight

Indulge in a refreshing fruit smoothie at our cafe. Our smoothies are made with fresh, ripe fruits like strawberries, bananas, and mangoes. Blended to perfection, they're a delightful treat for breakfast or a midday pick-me-up. Try our popular mixed berry or tropical fruit smoothie for a burst of flavor.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Fresh Bagels

Craving fresh bagels? Enjoy our convenient delivery and pickup options for delicious bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and fruit smoothies. Order online for quick delivery or swing by for easy pickup. Perfect for a tasty breakfast at home or on the go.

Our locations

401 South Broad Street 5 East Butler Avenue 139 North Main Street
Manhattan Bagel

Lansdale, PA

401 S Broad St Lansdale, PA 19446
(215) 647-9990 mbagellansdale@icloud.com
Manhattan Bagel

Chalfont, PA

5 E Butler Ave Chalfont, PA 18914
(215) 997-8100 mbchalfont@me.com
Manhattan Bagel

Dublin, PA

139 N Main St Dublin, PA 18917
(215) 650-9855 mbageldublin@icloud.com
