Enjoy tiramisu alongside freshly brewed coffee for a relaxed breakfast, afternoon treat, or dessert after a sandwich. Its layers of coffee-soaked cake and creamy filling bring a rich, smooth finish to any visit. Stop by our welcoming cafe for a slice, and pair it with a bagel, smoothie, or another favorite from the bakery menu.
Tiramisu Delivery and Pickup
Satisfy a tiramisu craving with convenient pickup or delivery. Choose pickup when you want to take a slice home with your coffee, or check delivery availability for an easy dessert at home. Add breakfast, bagels, sandwiches, or smoothies to your order, and enjoy a cafe favorite wherever the day takes you. Availability may vary by location and time.