Best green-smoothie in town.

Nova Lox Sandwich

Farmhouse Egg Sandwich

Value Pack Dozen

Refreshing Green Smoothie Options

Looking for a refreshing drink? Try our green smoothie! Packed with spinach, kale, and fresh fruits, it's a healthy and delicious choice. Perfect for breakfast or a midday pick-me-up. Our green smoothie is a popular option for health-conscious customers.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Fresh Bagels

Craving fresh bagels? Enjoy convenient delivery and pickup options for our delicious bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and vegetarian options. Order online for a quick pickup or have our mouthwatering bagels delivered straight to your door. Don't forget to add a refreshing green smoothie to your order!

Manhattan Bagel

Lansdale, PA

Address
401 S Broad St Lansdale, PA 19446
Contacts
(215) 647-9990 mbagellansdale@icloud.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Manhattan Bagel

Chalfont, PA

Address
5 E Butler Ave Chalfont, PA 18914
Contacts
(215) 997-8100 mbchalfont@me.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Manhattan Bagel

Dublin, PA

Address
139 N Main St Dublin, PA 18917
Contacts
(215) 650-9855 mbageldublin@icloud.com
Loading today's hours...
Order Now
