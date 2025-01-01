Best breakfast-bowl in town.

Delicious Breakfast Bowls: Best breakfast bowl in town.

Farmhouse Egg Sandwich

Nova Lox Sandwich

Value Pack Dozen

Refuel Power Bowl- Build Your Own*

Power Protein Quinoa Bowl

Classic Thin Lite

Hummus & Pretzel Pack

Thintastic Turkey Thin

The Avocado Sunrise Bowl*

Asparagus Mushroom Swiss Bagel Thin

Turkey Bacon Avocado Thin

Delicious Breakfast Bowls to Start Your Day

Start your day with our delicious breakfast bowl! Packed with fresh ingredients like eggs, avocado, and crispy bacon, it's the perfect way to fuel up for the day. Whether you're a meat lover or a vegetarian, our breakfast bowl has something for everyone. Visit us for a satisfying breakfast experience!
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Breakfast Bowls

Enjoy our delicious breakfast bowls from the comfort of your home with our convenient delivery and pickup options. Whether you're craving a classic bagel bowl or a hearty vegetarian option, we've got you covered. Order online or give us a call to satisfy your breakfast cravings without leaving your house.

Manhattan Bagel

Lansdale, PA

Address
401 S Broad St Lansdale, PA 19446
Contacts
(215) 647-9990 mbagellansdale@icloud.com
Manhattan Bagel

Chalfont, PA

Address
5 E Butler Ave Chalfont, PA 18914
Contacts
(215) 997-8100 mbchalfont@me.com
Manhattan Bagel

Dublin, PA

Address
139 N Main St Dublin, PA 18917
Contacts
(215) 650-9855 mbageldublin@icloud.com
