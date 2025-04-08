Manhattan Bagel Lansdale
Featured Items
Surplus Bundle
Mystery Bagel Box – Give & Save 🥯❤️ Enjoy a dozen assorted bagels left at the end of the day at a discounted price! Each purchase helps us support local food shelters and fight food insecurity in our community. Great value for you—greater impact for others. Thank you for helping us make a difference!$7.99
Single Bagel & Schmear
Every Tuesday get a bagel with schmear for only $2 at mybagelspot(dot)com$3.89
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
Water Boiled Bagels
Bagels
Single Bagel & Schmear
Every Tuesday get a bagel with schmear for only $2 at mybagelspot(dot)com$3.89
Butter Me Up Bagel
Fresh baked bagel with grade a butter$3.29
Single Bagel
A single bagel with nothing done to it.$1.49
Nova Lox Sandwich
We top your favorite bagel with thick cream cheese, crunchy red onion, a few savory capers, and our cold-smoked Nova Lox salmon.$12.19
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado and everything seasoning on the bagel of your chocie.$5.99
Bacon & Cream Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon and the cream cheese of your choice on a fresh baked bagel.$7.49
Peanut Butter Jammin' Bagel
Smooth peanut butter and grape jelly on the bagel of your choice!$3.89
Beef Doggie Bagel
All beef doggie bagel not for humans$2.79
Bagels, Boxes & Schmears
Pick 3 Bagels
Pick 3 Bagels$4.47
The Triple Tower
Our most popular 3 water boiled bagels ready in a hurry. 1 plain, 1 cinnamon raisin, 1 everything. 1 plain schmear$7.49
Pick a Half Dozen Bagels
Pick 6 water boiled and baked bagels. Add cream cheese for $3 a tub$8.99
The Subway 6 Pack
Our most popular 6 bagels ready in a hurry. 1 plain, 1 egg, 1 multigrain, 1 sesame, 1 wheat, 1 everything. 1 plain schmear$11.99
Pick a Dozen Bagels
Every Saturday get $9.99 bagel dozens at mybagelspot(dot)com Pick 13 water boiled bagels$13.99
The Central Park Pack Dozen
13 of our most popular pre selected water boiled and baked bagels, and 2 tubs of cream cheese. Read in a hurry. 1 egg, 1 plain, 1 chocolate chip, 1 wheat, 1 cinnamon, 1 blueberry, 1 multigrain, 1 poppy, 1 sesame, 1 everything, 1 salt, 1 pumpernickel, 1 jalapeño. 1 Plain and 1 Vegetable Schemer$19.99
Pick a Dozen & 1/2
Pick 19 water boiled and baked bagels, and 3 schmears$20.98
The Grand Central Dozen & 1/2
19 of our most popular water boiled and baked bagels, and 3 tubs of cream cheese. Read in a hurry. 2 egg, 2 plain, 2 chocolate chip, 2 wheat, 2 cinnamon, 2 blueberry, 2 multigrain, 1 poppy, 1 sesame, 2 everything, 1 salt, 1 pumpernickel, 1 jalapeño. Schmears- Plain, Vegetable, and Honey Almond$31.98
Pick 2 Dozen Bagels
Pick 2 dozen water boiled bagels and pick your own schmears-4 recommended.$27.98
The Big City Bagel Box
2 Dozen of our most popular bagels including 5 plain, 4 sesame, 4 asiago, 4 blueberry, 5 cinnamon raisin & 4 chocolate chip and 4 schmears- 1 plain, 1 vegetable, 1 honey almond, 1 strawberry.$44.99
Schmear Tub
A 6 oz tub of Manhattan Bagel cream cheese.$5.69
Broadway Breakfast Box
13 fresh baked bagels, 2 tubs of cream cheese, and 6 assorted fresh baked muffins included blueberry, chocolate chip, and cinnamon chip.$47.99
Brunch Box
Brunch Box with 3 bacon egg and cheese on plain bagels, 4 hashbrowns, 3 blueberry muffins, 1 tub of plain cream cheese and fresh baked bagels. 2 plain, 1 sesame, 1 asiago, 1 chocolate chip, 1 cinnamon raisin.$47.99
Sides & Sweets
Crispy Hashbrown Patty
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan Bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty.$2.19
Side of Meat$2.50
Muffin
Fresh baked jumbo muffins.$3.49
Cinnamon Bliss Roll
Fresh baked cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing.$4.59
Heavenly Chocolate Chip Cookie
An oversided fresh baked chocolate chip cookie$2.49
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fresh in store cut fruit salad. Honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and strawberries.$5.99
Yogurt and Granola Parfait
Low fat vanilla yogurt, granola, blueberries, and strawberries.$5.99OUT OF STOCK
Breakfast
Classic Eggs
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
Turkey Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Thick cut Turkey Bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Jones brand sausage, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
Turkey Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Turkey Sausage, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
Pork Roll Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Thick sliced locally sourced Hatfield pork roll, egg, and American cheese on a bagel.$7.49
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
Grilled Deli Ham, egg, and American Cheese on a bagel.$7.49
Steak, Egg, and Cheese
Build your own bagel sandwich with meat, egg, and cheese$8.99
Egg and Cheese Bagel
Egg and cheese on a bagel$5.99
Crispy Hashbrown Patty
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan Bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty.$2.19
Signature Eggs
Maplehouse Egg Sandwich
Served on a gourmet French toast bagel, this indulgent creation features maple syrup, crispy bacon, savory sausage, melted cheddar cheese, fluffy eggs, and a luscious honey almond cream cheese spread.$8.99
Croissant Meat, Egg, and Cheese
A warm, buttery croissant freshly baked and generously filled with fluffy scrambled eggs and perfectly melted cheese.$8.69
Egg and Cheese Croissant
A freshly baked croissant filled with fluffy scrambled eggs and melted cheese.$6.79
Spinach Bacon Croissant
Crisp bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs, melted Swiss cheese, sautéed spinach, and a flavorful fire-roasted tomato garlic spread.$8.99
Farmhouse Egg Sandwich
A savory combination of bacon, ham, a fried egg, shredded hash browns, and cheddar cheese, all topped with a chive cream cheese spread and served on a crispy hash brown roll.$8.99
Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich
Smoked brisket, a perfectly fried egg, melted cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo, all nestled on a bold jalapeño cheddar bagel.$9.49
Santa Fe Egg White
An Asiago bagel topped with grilled egg whites, savory turkey sausage, melted cheddar cheese, fresh tomato salsa, and a zesty jalapeño salsa cream.$8.29
Avocado Egg White
Egg whites, creamy avocado, fresh spinach, and a tangy tomato garlic mayo, all served on an everything bagel or your choice of bagel.$7.49
Omelette Wrap
Breakfast wrap made with a flour tortilla, 3 eggs, American cheese and your choice of meat.$8.49
Crispy Hashbrown Patty
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan Bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty.$2.19
Drinks
Hot Beverages
Freshly Brewed Coffee
Freshly brewed Arabica coffee served just the way you like it, with cream and sugar on the side.
Hot Latte
Made with real espresso and steamed low fat milk
Hot Tea
We are proud to steep republic of tea products. Cream and sugar served on the side.`
Hot Chocolate
Signature hot chocolate
Coffee For The Group
96 ounces of hot coffee. Serves 8. Includes cups, cream, sugar, stirrers, etc.$20.99
Iced Beverages
Iced Coffee
Fresh brewed iced coffee. Cream and sugar on the side.
Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Sweet vanilla cream infused cold brew
Classic Cold Brew
Slow brewed cold brew iced coffee. Cream and sugar served on the side.
Iced Latte
A smooth blend of espresso and milk over ice, customizable with your choice of milk and syrups.
Fresh Orange Juice
A 16 oz fresh squeezed OJ. Choose from regular or strawberry.
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed iced tea, steeped to perfection and served chilled for a refreshing, flavorful sip. Customize with your favorite sweeteners or flavors.
Big Apple Iced Lemonades
Old fashioned lemonade available in regular or strawberry.
Fountain Soda
Ice Cold Fountain SodaOUT OF STOCK
Blended Beverages
Bottled Drinks
Lunch
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade all white meat chicken salad on a croissant. Includes kettle chips and a pickle spear.$9.89
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade all white meat tuna salad on a bagel. Includes kettle chips and a pickle spear.$9.89
Ham & Swiss
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mustard on a bagel$9.89
Turkey & Cheddar
Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion on the bagel of your choice. (bread shown not currently available)$9.89
Ellis Island Hot Pastrami
Hot Pastrami, melted Swiss, fried onions, and spicy mustard on a bagel.$9.89
Empire State Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo on the bagel of your choice. (bread shown not currently available)$9.89
B.L.T.
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on the bagel of your choice. (bread shown not currently available)$9.89
Good For Groups
Coffee For The Group
96 ounces of hot coffee. Serves 8. Includes cups, cream, sugar, stirrers, etc.$20.99
Brunch Box
Brunch Box with 3 bacon egg and cheese on plain bagels, 4 hashbrowns, 3 blueberry muffins, 1 tub of plain cream cheese and fresh baked bagels. 2 plain, 1 sesame, 1 asiago, 1 chocolate chip, 1 cinnamon raisin.$47.99
Half Dozen Signature Egg Sandwiches
6 Signature Sandwiches including 2 Farmhouse, 1 Spinach Bacon Egg and Cheese Croissant, 1 Classic Croissant with Bacon, 1 Avocado Egg white, and 1 Sante Fe Egg white with turkey sausage.$46.99
Half Dozen Classic Egg Sandwiches
6 Classic Bagels Sandwiches all on plain bagels including 2 bacon egg and cheese, 2 sausage egg and cheese, 1 pork roll egg and cheese, and 1 egg and cheese.$39.99
Orange Juice for the Group
A breakfast classic serves 6. Includes cups.$16.99
The Big City Bagel Box
2 Dozen of our most popular bagels including 5 plain, 4 sesame, 4 asiago, 4 blueberry, 5 cinnamon raisin & 4 chocolate chip and 4 schmears- 1 plain, 1 vegetable, 1 honey almond, 1 strawberry.$44.99
Broadway Breakfast Box
13 fresh baked bagels, 2 tubs of cream cheese, and 6 assorted fresh baked muffins included blueberry, chocolate chip, and cinnamon chip.$47.99
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh sliced fruit bowl of pineapple, cantaloupes, strawberry, and honeydew. Serves 12. Please allow 24 hour notice.$54.99
Giving Bagel Boxes- Supports Food Insecurity
Mystery Bagel Boxes
Surplus Bundle
Mystery Bagel Box – Give & Save 🥯❤️ Enjoy a dozen assorted bagels left at the end of the day at a discounted price! Each purchase helps us support local food shelters and fight food insecurity in our community. Great value for you—greater impact for others. Thank you for helping us make a difference!$7.99
Fresh Fruit Cup
Fresh in store cut fruit salad. Honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and strawberries.