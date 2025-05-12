Best Bagels in Lansdale

Sunday
6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Monday
6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tuesday
6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Wednesday
6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Thursday
6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Friday
6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Saturday
6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
From golden brown bagels fresh out of the oven to grill-marked paninis and vibrant salads, our kitchen is always busy and photo-ready. Catch a glimpse of breakfast sandwiches stacked high, lunch platters built to impress, and the clean, welcoming space our guests enjoy every day.
Check out our most recent reviews!
The customer service is always excellent! The bagels and such are exactly what you would expect, warm and tasty!
Robert C.
Ordered for my office. They got everything exactly right. And one of their young employees even helped me take the order out to my car. I don’t know her name but give her a raise!
Allison A.
Great little spot with a full breakfast and lunch menu. Very busy but everything was great and not really any wait considering. For the gentleman that was asking where the Taylor Ham is on the menu, please go back to North Jersey. Only Giants fans who call lunch meat cold cuts say Taylor Ham. Go Birds.
Adam L.
Catering
Delivery
Takeout
Dine In
We serve the following areas: Lansdale, Upper Gwynedd, Gwynedd Square, North Wales, Fortuna, Orvilla, West Point, Towamencin, Hatfield, Montgomeryville, Montgomery, Heebnerville, Gwynedd Heights, Kulpsville, Colmar, Gwynedd, Trewigtown, Line Lexington, Bethel Hill, Gwynedd Valley.
