Best Bagels in Dublin

The Best Bagels and Breakfast in Chalfont, Dublin, and Lansdale!

Single Bagel & Schmear

Every Tuesday get a bagel with schmear for only $2 at mybagelspot(dot)com

Pick 2 Dozen Bagels

Pick 2 dozen water boiled bagels and pick your own schmears-4 recommended.

Egg and Cheese Bagel

Egg and cheese on a bagel

Maplehouse Egg Sandwich

Served on a gourmet French toast bagel, this indulgent creation features maple syrup, crispy bacon, savory sausage, melted cheddar cheese, fluffy eggs, and a luscious honey almond cream cheese spread.

Farmhouse Egg Sandwich

A savory combination of bacon, ham, a fried egg, shredded hash browns, and cheddar cheese, all topped with a chive cream cheese spread and served on a crispy hash brown roll.

Iced Latte

A smooth blend of espresso and milk over ice, customizable with your choice of milk and syrups.

Iced Coffee

Fresh brewed iced coffee. Cream and sugar on the side.

Welcome to Manhattan Bagel

Have you ever started your day with a fresh egg sandwich on a hand-rolled bagel? At our Dublin location, mornings begin with hot breakfast served all day, and afternoons come alive with deli-style sandwiches, crisp salads, and iced coffee. Whether you’re stopping by or staying awhile, you’ll find real food made to order in every corner of Bucks County.

Fresh-Baked Bagels, Classic Sandwiches & More

From signature bagels with cream cheese schmears to stacked deli sandwiches, grilled chicken wraps, crisp garden salads, and piping-hot breakfast bowls—every bite is made to order. Choose a grilled panini, go big with a cheesesteak, or pair your favorite sandwich with a side of house coffee or cold brew.

Made with Fresh Ingredients, Always

We don’t cut corners in the kitchen. Our bagels are kettle-boiled and baked daily, our meats are sliced fresh, and we use real eggs, ripe tomatoes, and leafy greens for every order. The result? Simple, flavorful meals served hot—or cold—just the way you like them.

For Our Four-Legged Friends

We’ve got something special for your pup, too. Our all-beef Doggie Bagel is made just for dogs—no seasoning, no extras, just simple ingredients your furry friend will love. It’s not for humans, but it’s a tail-wagging treat on your next visit.
Order From Our Website

Skip the line—place your order online for delivery, takeout, or curbside pickup. Our full menu is just a click away, and it’s easy to customize your meal the way you want it. Craving a chicken Caesar wrap or bacon egg and cheese on everything? It’s all here and ready when you are.
See What’s Hot on the Griddle and in the Oven

From golden brown bagels fresh out of the oven to grill-marked paninis and vibrant salads, our kitchen is always busy and photo-ready. Catch a glimpse of breakfast sandwiches stacked high, lunch platters built to impress, and the clean, welcoming space our guests enjoy every day.

Our Refreshing Drinks

Built on Bagels, Fueled by Community

What started as a simple passion for bagels has grown into three busy cafes serving neighborhoods across Chalfont, Dublin, and Lansdale. We’ve been firing up ovens early each morning to deliver hot breakfast and quick, hearty lunches with friendly, consistent service.
Catering By Manhattan Bagel

Manhattan Bagel offers exceptional catering services throughout Bucks and Montgomery Counties, perfect for any event. From office breakfasts and corporate lunches to family gatherings and special celebrations, our catering menu features freshly baked bagels, savory breakfast sandwiches, hearty lunch options, and crowd-pleasing platters. Whether you're hosting a brunch, business meeting, or casual get-together, our delicious offerings ensure your guests leave satisfied.
Need Help? We’re Here for You

Whether you have a question about an order, want to share feedback, or need help with catering or online services, our team is ready to assist. We value every guest and work hard to respond quickly and clearly—no runaround, just real support.
What our guests are saying

Check out our most recent reviews!

The customer service is always excellent! The bagels and such are exactly what you would expect, warm and tasty!

Robert C.

Ordered for my office. They got everything exactly right. And one of their young employees even helped me take the order out to my car. I don’t know her name but give her a raise!

Allison A.

Great little spot with a full breakfast and lunch menu. Very busy but everything was great and not really any wait considering. For the gentleman that was asking where the Taylor Ham is on the menu, please go back to North Jersey. Only Giants fans who call lunch meat cold cuts say Taylor Ham. Go Birds.

Adam L.

Manhattan Bagel Rewards

Join our rewards program, earn points every time you order online and redeem your points for free food!

