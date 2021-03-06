Manhattan Bagel Boxes

Shipped to your front door.





Enjoy Authentic, Water-Boiled Bagels at Home

Now you can experience the fresh, authentic taste of Manhattan Bagel anywhere in the U.S.! With our Bagel Box, you get the same water-boiled, fresh-baked bagels we serve in our cafés—delivered straight to your home.





How It Works





🥯 Choose Your Box: Pick from our curated bagel packs or build your own mix.

🚚 We Bake & Ship Fresh: Bagels are baked fresh, then shipped for maximum freshness.

🏡 Enjoy at Home: Toast them up for that just-out-of-the-oven experience!





Bagel Box Options





Classic Bagel Box – $32.99 plus shipping

✔️ 12 hand-selected fresh bagels

✔️ Choose up to 4 flavors

✔️ Fresh-baked & packed for shipping





Deluxe Bagel Box – $49.99 plus shipping

✔️ 18 fresh bagels (up to 6 flavors)

✔️ Fresh-baked & packed for shipping





Family Feast Box – $64.99 plus shipping

✔️ 24 bagels (mix & match your favorites)

✔️ Ships fresh for an authentic deli experience





Our Flavors





🥯 Plain | Everything | Sesame | Cinnamon Raisin | Asiago | Poppy Seed | Onion | Garlic | Whole Wheat & More!





Why Choose Manhattan Bagel Boxes?





✔️ Water-Boiled & Baked Fresh – Just like in our cafés!

✔️ No Preservatives – Made with simple, high-quality ingredients.

✔️ Shipped Fresh – Enjoy as soon as they arrive or freeze for later.

✔️ Perfect for Gifting – Send a taste of home to family and friends.





Order Your Bagel Box Today!





📦 Get Fresh-Baked Bagels Delivered to Your Door

✅ Ships Nationwide

✅ Safe & Secure Packaging

